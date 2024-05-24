Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 32,994 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,994 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $198.53. 598,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.