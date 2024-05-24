Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 32,994 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,994 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:JPM traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $198.53. 598,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.
Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What is a Special Dividend?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.