Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 99,143 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,143 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after acquiring an additional 947,011 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 30.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 180.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 335,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameren by 276.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 399,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 293,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $71.11. 49,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.