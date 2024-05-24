David Michael Barrett Sells 14,346 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $25,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

