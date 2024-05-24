David Michael Barrett Sells 14,805 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,020.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,488.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Expensify by 396.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXFY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXFY

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

