Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.50-30.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $30.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $963.50.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $122.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,026.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $790.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $1,031.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

