Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.56. 24,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,553. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

