Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $47.98

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.98, but opened at $49.25. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 6,542,501 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 45.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.