Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,819.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $31.66 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

