Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,275,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Stock Down 1.7 %

DOV stock opened at $184.28 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $187.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.