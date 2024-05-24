Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (DORE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on June 28th

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %

DORE stock opened at GBX 77.86 ($0.99) on Friday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.57. The company has a market capitalization of £142.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.67.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure news, insider Hugh W. M. Little purchased 45,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £34,466.25 ($43,805.60). 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.