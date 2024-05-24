Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 14th

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.
