Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

