Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
