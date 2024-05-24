Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

