Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank cut Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
