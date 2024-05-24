Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of DRM traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.74. 703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$801.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.71. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$16.53 and a 52-week high of C$25.24.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.86 million for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited will post 1.9058598 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$405,791.84. Insiders own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

