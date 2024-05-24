Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 670 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,271,756,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.83.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $193.98 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.