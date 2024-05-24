Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Criteo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Trading Up 0.3 %
Criteo stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.
Insider Activity at Criteo
In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,198,905.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,613,953.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,198,905.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,613,953.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,603. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
