Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Criteo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,198,905.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,613,953.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,198,905.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,613,953.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,603. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

