Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $60.78.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

