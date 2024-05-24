Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 39,345 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PK shares. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

