Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Guess? were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Guess? by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Guess? by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Guess? by 4.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

