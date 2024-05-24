Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 288.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE JBI opened at $14.15 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

