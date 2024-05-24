Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $494,210 over the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

