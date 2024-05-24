Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

