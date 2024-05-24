Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $625,000 Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 530.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oscar Health by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,837 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Oscar Health Price Performance

OSCR opened at $20.96 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.