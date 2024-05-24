Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $664,000 Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 135.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $168.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $224,393.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,207,158. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

