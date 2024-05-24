Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 238.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of Ecovyst worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,473 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,971,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 122,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 231,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecovyst news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $251,202.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

