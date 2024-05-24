Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $582,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,917,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 114,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

