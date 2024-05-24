Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $654,000 in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG opened at $117.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $173.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.58.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

