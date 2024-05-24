Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $609,000 Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.09% of QuinStreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $19.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

View Our Latest Report on QNST

QuinStreet Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.