Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,938 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after buying an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 620,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

