Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.54. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.