Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 24,594 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 212.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:JELD opened at $15.57 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 2.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

