Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 2,958 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $97.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

