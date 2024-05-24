Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 368 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $386.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.97. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.33 and a 1-year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

