Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 593,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 29.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,764,000 after purchasing an additional 387,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

