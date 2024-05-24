Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 52,008 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $23.90.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. Analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

