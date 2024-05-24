Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,332 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.6 %

Nutanix stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NTNX shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

