Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 19,972 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $18,802,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

