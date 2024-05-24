Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $621,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,812 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 207.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after purchasing an additional 647,093 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Ryanair by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 561,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after buying an additional 443,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 99.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,183,000 after buying an additional 394,990 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,081,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,301,000 after buying an additional 314,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

