Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $31.63. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 1,011,286 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,002,840.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,002,840.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 934,841 shares of company stock valued at $23,103,069 in the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,758,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 1,118,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

