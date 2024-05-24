e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $182.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $197.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.77.

ELF opened at $184.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.53.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

