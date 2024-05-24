Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CAO Eric Charles Kelly Sells 3,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

