Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Empiric Student Property Stock Up 0.2 %

ESP opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.80. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.90 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £546.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,003.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

