Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Down 5.4%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 30,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 81,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $785.09 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 15.3% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

