Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.83. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 565,382 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $19,008,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,440 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

