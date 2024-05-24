EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675-3.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.550-8.950 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS opened at $107.94 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.41%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

