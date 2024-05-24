EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675-3.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.550-8.950 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS opened at $107.94 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.41%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnerSys

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.