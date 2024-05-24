Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after buying an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 326.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 352.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE NPO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.97. 3,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $170.63.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.