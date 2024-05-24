Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 69.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envista by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

