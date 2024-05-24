Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Jason Stabell Purchases 6,300 Shares

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell acquired 6,300 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Stabell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jason Stabell acquired 14,708 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,687.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Jason Stabell acquired 18,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.00.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of EPSN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $118.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

