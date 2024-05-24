Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Lenard Boggio Sells 52,741 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total transaction of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.20.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

