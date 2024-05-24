Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $23.63

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $22.92. Ero Copper shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 23,255 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 379,686 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 461,998 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 344,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ero Copper by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 203,613 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

